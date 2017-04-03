Pine Creek High School Theatre goes the extra step

Pine Creek High School Theatre students Tatum Graf, front and Ryan Maikell help the cast warm up their voices before the after school rehearsal for their production of "Beauty and the Beast" at the high school on Thursday March 23. 2017. Carol Lawrence, The Gazette These are teenagers who, on the last day of classes before spring break, show up to an after-school rehearsal of the forthcoming musical production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" and put together a schedule to meet and practice during their week off.

