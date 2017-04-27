Parents, students press Aurora school district to protect immigrant students
The resolution would direct the school district to ensure officials are not collecting information about the legal status of students or their families Aurora Public Schools Superintendent, Rico Munn, center, works with North Middle School students, from left to right, Jose Carrizales, 12, Wesley Tun-Medina, 12, and Felipe Flores, 12, during a math card game at North Middle School June 17, 2014. Dozens of Aurora students and parents are pressing the Aurora Public Schools board to adopt a resolution for "safe and inclusive" schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|48,116
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,435
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|17 hr
|Respect71
|28,194
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Wed
|sfstults
|6
|Women
|Wed
|Ellen
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC