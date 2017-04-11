New Collection of Poetry the Scarlet Thread is Released
Bible readers may be familiar with the story of Rahab, who saved her own life with only the "signal of a scarlet thread", but are they familiar with how common this theme really is throughout the word of God? It's all broken down in The Scarlet Thread , out now from Xulon Press . Readers are loving this book, as evidenced by the words of Pastor Peter M. Taffe from Life By Design Ministries in Aurora, Colorado: "May the words of poetry found here in this collection of poetry reveal the threads of life that God has divinely positioned for you.
