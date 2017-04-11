New Collection of Poetry the Scarlet ...

New Collection of Poetry the Scarlet Thread is Released

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Bible readers may be familiar with the story of Rahab, who saved her own life with only the "signal of a scarlet thread", but are they familiar with how common this theme really is throughout the word of God? It's all broken down in The Scarlet Thread , out now from Xulon Press . Readers are loving this book, as evidenced by the words of Pastor Peter M. Taffe from Life By Design Ministries in Aurora, Colorado: "May the words of poetry found here in this collection of poetry reveal the threads of life that God has divinely positioned for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Wondering 47,146
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr Respect71 27,995
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up 23 hr Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sat texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) Apr 7 Lia Russell 14
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Apr 1 Ricky F 14
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC