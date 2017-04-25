Mother of four who was living in Aurora and detained by ICE has been deported

Maria de Jesus Jimenez-Sanchez, an Aurora mother of four from Mexico who had lived in the U.S. illegally for more than 15 years before she was detained earlier this month by immigration officials , has been deported. Jimenez-Sanchez' detainment gained widespread attention after she was taken into custody when she went to a check-in with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement on April 12. ICE had granted her one-year stays of deportation four times dating back to April 2013, but her latest request for a stay was denied in mid-March.

