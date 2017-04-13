Mother of four living in Aurora is detained by ICE after years of...

A mother of four who is living in the U.S. illegally but has been in Aurora since 1999 was taken into custody by federal immigration officials on Wednesday, her lawyer says, despite having complied with authorities for years. Maria de Jesus Jimenez Sanchez, from Mexico, was checking in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents when she was detained, according to her attorney, Jennifer Kain-Rios.

