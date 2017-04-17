Mother of four living in Aurora and detained by immigration officers...
An Aurora mother of four from Mexico who has lived in the U.S. illegally for more than 15 years and was detained last week had been removed from the country three prior times and unlawfully returned, federal immigration officials said Monday. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Maria de Jesus Jimenez-Sanchez, also known as Karen Araujo-Jimenez, is considered to be "an egregious immigration violator."
