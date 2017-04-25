Missing 13-year-old, at-risk Aurora b...

Missing 13-year-old, at-risk Aurora boy found safe in Denver's Civic Center Park

18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Juan Campos-Rocha , a 13-year-old developmentally disabled boy who went missing on Sunday afternoon in Aurora, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon in Denver's Civic Center Park. The 13-year-old was last seen at about 3 p.m. Sunday near his home in the 1600 Block of Galena Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

