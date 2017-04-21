Mayor of Colorado town arrested after...

Mayor of Colorado town arrested after pointing handgun at his teenage ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The mayor of Kiowa was arrested earlier this month after authorities say he drunkenly pointed a handgun at his 18-year-old son after a family trip to Aurora to see a movie. Lawrence Arthur Perreault is facing a number of charges in the April 15 incident in Elbert County, including felony menacing, harassment, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of weapon by an intoxicated person and unlawful carrying a concealed weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07) 1 hr Did you get out of 27
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 28,123
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr tbird19482 47,925
last post wins! (Feb '11) 19 hr Ricky F 26,285
Opiates Thu Deadhead420 1
jokes (Feb '11) Thu Ricky F 918
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 19 Maggie Girard 718
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC