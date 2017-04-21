Mayor of Colorado town arrested after pointing handgun at his teenage ...

The mayor of Kiowa was arrested earlier this month after authorities say he drunkenly pointed a handgun at his 18-year-old son after a family trip to Aurora to see a movie. Lawrence Arthur Perreault is facing a number of charges in the April 15 incident in Elbert County, including felony menacing, harassment, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of weapon by an intoxicated person and unlawful carrying a concealed weapon.

