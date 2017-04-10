Man convicted of murder in triple shooting
Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Watch issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert AURORA, Colo. DNA evidence led to a man's conviction Friday in a triple shooting that left one man dead and another paralyzed at a bar in Aurora in November 2014.
