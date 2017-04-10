Man convicted of murder in triple sho...

Man convicted of murder in triple shooting

AURORA, Colo. DNA evidence led to a man's conviction Friday in a triple shooting that left one man dead and another paralyzed at a bar in Aurora in November 2014.

