Man convicted of first-degree murder after triple shooting at Aurora bar
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the El Bronco Bar in Aurora in this November 2014 file photo. The man charged with killing one man and injuring two others in a 2014 shooting at Bronco Bar in Aurora was convicted Friday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
