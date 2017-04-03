Inmate mistakenly released from jail
An Aurora resident was released by mistake from the Adams County Jail in Brighton on Friday, April 7, after he told authorities he was another inmate who was scheduled for release. access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Brighton Standard-Blade, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard Blade.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|47,000
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Sandra
|27,973
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Lia Russell
|14
|Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Lia Russell
|4,269
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Fri
|JBs the one
|7
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Wed
|goffykilla
|322
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC