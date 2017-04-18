ICE arrests 'most wanted' sex offender in Colorado
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested convicted sex offender Jose Victor Bonilla-Melendez, 48, on Friday in Aurora, Colorado. Melendez is on ICE's list of "most wanted fugitives."
