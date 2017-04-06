ICE agents arrest 26 immigrants in Co...

ICE agents arrest 26 immigrants in Colorado and Wyoming over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Twenty-six people suspected of being in the country illegally were arrested in Colorado and Wyoming over the weekend by federal immigration agents. Those arrested, all men ranging in age between 18 and 56, were targeted because they have prior criminal convictions, are illegal re-entrants and are immigration fugitives, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min Terra Firma 46,947
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr Robert James 716
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr Respect71 27,963
Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12) 9 hr Lia Russell 14
Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11) 9 hr Lia Russell 4,269
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 15 hr JBs the one 7
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Wed goffykilla 322
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC