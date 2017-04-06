ICE agents arrest 26 immigrants in Colorado and Wyoming over weekend
Twenty-six people suspected of being in the country illegally were arrested in Colorado and Wyoming over the weekend by federal immigration agents. Those arrested, all men ranging in age between 18 and 56, were targeted because they have prior criminal convictions, are illegal re-entrants and are immigration fugitives, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release.
