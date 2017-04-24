Hundreds in north Aurora "food desert" working to start food cooperative
Members of the new Northeast Community Co-Op are working to build Nourish Community Market across the street from the Stanely Marketplace More than 800 residents spread around the northeast metro area have joined a Stapleton-based food cooperative with the goal of building an organic and locally sourced food market in north Aurora, across from the Stanley Marketplace. "This is a consumer-owned grocery store.
