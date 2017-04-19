"Homeless Bill of Rights" measure res...

"Homeless Bill of Rights" measure resurfaces in Colorado

Read more: Denver Post

The issue came to a head in 2012 when the Denver City Council passed its ban on urban camping - and has rarely been out of the public eye since. For the third straight year, Democratic lawmakers are attempting to make Colorado the fourth state in the country to adopt a " Homeless Bill of Rights ," a measure that would override local camping bans in cities such as Denver and Colorado Springs.

