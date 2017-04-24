Heritage rides five-run third inning to 9-1 Continental League road win over Regis Jesuit
Heritage senior Casey Opitz and the Eagles earned a 9-1 win over Regis Jesuit on Monday evening in Aurora. Heritage used a five-run third inning to cruise to a 9-1 victory over Regis Jesuit on Monday evening in Continental League play in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Respect71
|48,041
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|28,168
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,290
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,431
|Opiates
|17 hr
|Hetmcb21
|4
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Autumnlove
|55
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Sun
|jay and barbara
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC