Gold Hill landlord who refused same-sex couple violated federal, state law, judge says
Tonya Smith, left, and her wife, Rachel Smith, play with their son, Isaac, then 2, at their Aurora home in January 2016. A federal judge in Denver on Wednesday ruled that a Gold Hill property owner violated both the Federal Housing Act and the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act by refusing to rent her property to a same-sex couple - one of whom is transgender - and their children, due to concerns about their "unique relationship."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|27,956
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Terra Firma
|46,903
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Wed
|goffykilla
|322
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Wed
|Girl-seat
|9
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Sara11790
|78
|Looking for blues
|Wed
|Sara11790
|4
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC