Five Points has the highest rent in Denver, but Highlands Ranch has highest average rent in Colorado
Highlands Ranch reported the most expensive median rent for two-bedroom apartments last month in the metro area, at $1,850, beating out Denver at $1,730 a month, according to a report Monday from ApartmentList . But within Denver proper, the Five Points neighborhood reported the highest median two-bedroom rent at $2,130 a month, according to ApartmentList, a Bay Area company that aggregates online apartment listings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|27,940
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Terra Firma
|46,716
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|13 hr
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Flashback question
|Mon
|AmySue
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Looking for blues
|Mon
|who
|3
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|8
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC