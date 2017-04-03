Five Points has the highest rent in D...

Five Points has the highest rent in Denver, but Highlands Ranch has highest average rent in Colorado

19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Highlands Ranch reported the most expensive median rent for two-bedroom apartments last month in the metro area, at $1,850, beating out Denver at $1,730 a month, according to a report Monday from ApartmentList . But within Denver proper, the Five Points neighborhood reported the highest median two-bedroom rent at $2,130 a month, according to ApartmentList, a Bay Area company that aggregates online apartment listings.

