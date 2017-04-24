Federal judge blocks Trump order to w...

Federal judge blocks Trump order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Camera

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending. U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the temporary ruling in a lawsuit against the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 26 min Truth 48,074
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 28,182
Adulttoyfunshop.com 9 hr Kailey 1
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 12 hr sfstults 6
Women 17 hr Ellen 1
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 21 hr Izzy-_- 3,433
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue JP MORGAN 717
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Arapahoe County was issued at April 27 at 4:46AM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC