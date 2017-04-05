El Salvador's Colorado Consulate to be based in Aurora
The Aurora Sentinel reports Monday the city of Aurora recently signed a formal deal with the Central American country to open its consulate in the city's former city hall building. It will be Aurora's first international office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|42 min
|JBs the one
|7
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|27,957
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Terra Firma
|46,903
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Wed
|goffykilla
|322
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Wed
|Girl-seat
|9
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Sara11790
|78
|Looking for blues
|Wed
|Sara11790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC