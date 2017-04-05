El Salvador's Colorado Consulate to b...

El Salvador's Colorado Consulate to be based in Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

The Aurora Sentinel reports Monday the city of Aurora recently signed a formal deal with the Central American country to open its consulate in the city's former city hall building. It will be Aurora's first international office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 42 min JBs the one 7
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr tbird19482 27,957
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 hr Terra Firma 46,903
Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10) Wed goffykilla 322
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Wed Girl-seat 9
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Wed Sara11790 78
Looking for blues Wed Sara11790 4
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC