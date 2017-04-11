Doug Abraham, police chief for the CU...

Doug Abraham, police chief for the CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, to retire next month

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

Doug Abraham poses for a portrait at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus on April 5 in Aurora. After 12 years on campus, Abraham is retiring from his position as chief of police for the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Frankie Rizzo 47,397
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 48 min Respect71 28,054
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) 23 hr JBs the one 52
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Apr 10 Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 8 texas pete 26,280
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Apr 1 Ricky F 14
Molly or lucy? Mar 18 Johnny 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC