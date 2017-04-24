Denver marijuana shops get green light to stay open until 10 p.m.
Marijuana shoppers make a late night purchase at Emerald Fields in Glendale, which is open till midnight, April 29, 2015. Shops in Denver are forced by the city to close by 7 p.m., and it's become an issue with pot shop owners within Denver city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|Respect71
|48,041
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|28,168
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,290
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,431
|Opiates
|17 hr
|Hetmcb21
|4
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Autumnlove
|55
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Sun
|jay and barbara
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC