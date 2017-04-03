Denver City Council Will Vote on Movi...

Denver City Council Will Vote on Moving Dispensary Closing Time to 10 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Under state law, dispensaries can stay open until midnight, as they do in Edgewater and Glendale. For the last several months, Denver City Council's special marijuana committee has discussed extending those hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 15 min Wondering 46,810
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 3 hr Girl-seat 9
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 5 hr Sara11790 78
Looking for blues 5 hr Sara11790 4
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 hr ReplaceGOP 27,943
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Tue CNN is fake news 3
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Apr 1 Ricky F 14
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC