Denver City Council Will Vote on Moving Dispensary Closing Time to 10 p.m.
Under state law, dispensaries can stay open until midnight, as they do in Edgewater and Glendale. For the last several months, Denver City Council's special marijuana committee has discussed extending those hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|15 min
|Wondering
|46,810
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|3 hr
|Girl-seat
|9
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Sara11790
|78
|Looking for blues
|5 hr
|Sara11790
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|27,943
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC