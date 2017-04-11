Denver attorney Jason Crow to challen...

Denver attorney Jason Crow to challenge Mike Coffman in 2018

Tuesday

Exclusive interview with Democratic candidate Jason Crow on April 10, 2017 who will be running for Rep. Mike Coffman's Congressional seat. It's been five months since the most recent election, and the Democratic campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in the next one already has begun.

