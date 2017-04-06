Death Notices, April 6, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Ernestine; one son, Shawn of Reno, Nevada; one daughter, Cherie Tyndall of New Bern, North Carolina; one sister, Jean Dunn of Grand Junction; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to the Assemblies of God World Missions, Acct: No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Terra Firma
|46,827
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|12 hr
|goffykilla
|322
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|21 hr
|Girl-seat
|9
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Sara11790
|78
|Looking for blues
|23 hr
|Sara11790
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Wed
|ReplaceGOP
|27,943
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC