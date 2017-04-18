Cory, Morris honored as Rising Stars ...

Cory, Morris honored as Rising Stars of Lamar Community College

Mia Cory and Kamani Morris were recognized as two of Lamar Community College's best and brightest in the 2017 Colorado Community College System's Rising Star Awards Ceremony and Honorary Luncheon held on April 11. The annual Rising Star Awards Ceremony recognizes the outstanding contributions of students and staff across the Colorado Community College System to college activities and community service. Honorees must show a high level of involvement in campus leadership/activities, be enrolled in at least nine credit hours at the time of their nomination and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

