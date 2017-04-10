Company that runs Tacoma immigration jail faces class action lawsuit
A class action lawsuit says the company running an immigration detention center in Colorado is violating federal anti-slavery laws. It's the same company that runs the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma - scene of an expanding hunger strike.
