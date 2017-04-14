Colorado's first Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora to be stocked with larger items
The 1 million-square-foot warehouse opening this year will house anything more than 18 inches in diameter, officials said Friday A worker puts the finishing touches on a sunlight inside the new 1 million square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center in Aurora on April 14, 2017. Dignitaries and Amazon folks sign a wall after a press tour of the new one million square ft.
