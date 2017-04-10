CASA swears in 11 new volunteers
The eleven new CASA Volunteer Advocates are pictured behind , Magistrate David Blackett, Magistrate Priscilla Loew, Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, Magistrate Frances Simonet and Judge Katherine Delgado. Judge Katherine Delgado of the 17th Judicial District swore in 11 volunteers as Court Appointed Child Advocates, or CASA, volunteers Tuesday.
