Cary Kennedy on Her Run for Governor in 2018, Campaign Announcement

Cary Kennedy on Her Run for Governor in 2018

After former Colorado state treasurer Cary Kennedy announced that she is running for the 2018 Colorado governorship on Facebook Live from behind the wheel of a moving car, the video went viral for reasons she hadn't anticipated: Political opponents and the press needled her for supposedly distracted driving. But rather than fuming over the response, she says she's pleased that so many people got to hear her message.

