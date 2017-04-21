CalAtlantic Homes shows wider choices in an all-ranch neighborhood a short commute from Interstat...
If you're all settled on the idea of moving to a ranch but you don't like the density you're seeing in those age-55-plus ranch neighborhoods, CalAtlantic Homes has something to show you today at Inspiration, the master-planned community south of E-470 at the Gartrell Road exit. CalAtlantic's home designs at Inspiration are all single level, on wider sites than you may be seeing elsewhere, and all have a full-wide three-car garage, even some four-cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|38 min
|Izzy-_-
|3,428
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|47,997
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|28,142
|Opiates
|10 hr
|Sven_210-303
|3
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|jay and barbara
|5
|Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|andet1987
|31
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|-Prince-
|26,287
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC