Business Q&A: All Seasons Rent-All, Aurora

Business: All Seasons Rent-All Address: 2157 S. Havana St., Aurora Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday Founded: 1975 Contact: 303-755-3566, allseasonsrentall.com Employees: 10 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I started working here in high school in 1994. I was actually dating the owner's daughter, and we are now married with a 10-year-old daughter.

