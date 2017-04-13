Boy wounded in shooting near elementa...

Boy wounded in shooting near elementary, high schools in Aurora, suspect on the lam

A boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Aurora on the same block as Overland High School and Prairie Middle School. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. on the 13000 block of East Jewell Avenue.

