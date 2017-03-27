Aviator, engineer's innovations showcased at Aurora museum
They all have ties to Aurora, Colorado, by way of Robert Stanley , founder of Stanley Aviation , which was headquartered in the city for more than half a century and once claimed the title of Aurora's largest employer. Stanley , a wildly accomplished aviator and engineer who pioneered several flight innovations - including the ejector seat - is one of the focuses of the newest exhibit at the Aurora History Museum, entitled "From Manufacturing to Marketplace: Innovation at Stanley Aviation ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|46,532
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Reject71
|27,885
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Looking for blues
|Mar 28
|Megsyb32
|2
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 28
|GLee
|13
|Molly or lucy?
|Mar 18
|Johnny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC