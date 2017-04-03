Aurora wrestles with "sanctuary city"...

Aurora wrestles with "sanctuary city" label as immigrant fears escalate

Concerned immigrants and their advocates came before the Aurora City Council on Monday night to urge the city not to shed its sanctuary status - a status city leaders argue doesn't even apply to Aurora. Resident Maria Guerrero told the council that many members of Aurora's racially diverse community are scared by what they see in the news, as President Donald Trump continues to take a hard line approach to illegal immigration.

