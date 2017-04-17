Aurora voters to choose whether to gi...

Aurora voters to choose whether to give elected leaders a pay hike this November

18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

For the first time in nearly a quarter century, voters in Aurora will get to decide whether their elected leaders deserve a boost in pay. The City Council on Monday night approved 6-4 an ordinance that will place a measure on the November ballot asking voters to increase the mayor's compensation from $60,000 to $80,000 a year, council member's pay from nearly $14,000 a year to $18,500 and the mayor pro tem's salary from $15,952 to $20,550 annually.

