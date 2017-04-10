Aurora voters to choose whether to give elected leaders a pay hike this November
For the first time in nearly a quarter century, voters in Aurora will get to decide whether their elected leaders deserve a boost in pay. The City Council on Monday night approved 6-4 an ordinance that will place a measure on the November ballot asking voters to increase the mayor's compensation from $60,000 to $80,000 a year, council member's pay from nearly $14,000 a year to $18,500 and the mayor pro tem's salary from $15,952 to $20,550 annually.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|Respect71
|47,758
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|21 hr
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|22 hr
|tbird19482
|28,097
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|Mon
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Apr 15
|Jimmie
|7
