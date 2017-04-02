Aurora police shoot, wound suspect in...

Aurora police shoot, wound suspect in chase

Sunday Read more: Denver Post

An Aurora police officer shot a male wanted for vehicle theft, and a young girl riding in the vehicle Saturday was unhurt. The wounded male was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police spokeswoman Diana Cooley said.

