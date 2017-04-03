Aurora police sergeant reassigned dur...

Aurora police sergeant reassigned during shooting investigation

Read more: Denver Post

A police sergeant with 13 years of experience with the department has been placed on reassignment as investigators look into a weekend shooting. Michael Adrian Torres, 24, was shot Saturday near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard, police said Monday.

Aurora, CO

