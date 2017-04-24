Aurora police searching for 13-year-old boy
The Aurora Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for a 13-year-old boy last seen Sunday afternoon. Juan Manuel Campos-Rocha is developmentally disabled, and was last seen in the area of N. Galena Street and E. Colfax Avenue in Aurora.
