Aurora police searching for 13-year-old boy

17 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

The Aurora Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for a 13-year-old boy last seen Sunday afternoon. Juan Manuel Campos-Rocha is developmentally disabled, and was last seen in the area of N. Galena Street and E. Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

