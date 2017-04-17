Aurora PD: 'Tank' robs kid of iPhone, cash
Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Watch issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert AURORA, Colo.- Police in Aurora are looking for man known as "Tank" who is accused of robbing a juvenile of his iPhone and $40 in cash. Police say the man forcibly held up the boy at an Aurora 7-Eleven located at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave. They have not said when the robbery occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|cpeter1313
|47,679
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|25 min
|Respect71
|28,096
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|5 hr
|John Anders
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,281
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Apr 15
|Jimmie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC