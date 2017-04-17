Aurora PD: 'Tank' robs kid of iPhone, cash

Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Watch issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert AURORA, Colo.- Police in Aurora are looking for man known as "Tank" who is accused of robbing a juvenile of his iPhone and $40 in cash. Police say the man forcibly held up the boy at an Aurora 7-Eleven located at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave. They have not said when the robbery occurred.

