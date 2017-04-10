Aurora man gets 13 years in federal p...

Aurora man gets 13 years in federal prison for traveling to Connecticut to meet teen for sex

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for traveling to Connecticut to meet a 13-year-old girl he had been enticing for sex. Nathaniel Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in December to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Connecticut says.

