Aurora man gets 13 years in federal prison for traveling to Connecticut to meet teen for sex
An Aurora man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for traveling to Connecticut to meet a 13-year-old girl he had been enticing for sex. Nathaniel Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in December to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Connecticut says.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|47,105
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|3 hr
|Blink
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|27,991
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
|Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|4,269
