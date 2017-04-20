Aurora man convicted of beating 84-year-old grandfather to death

A jury convicted a 34-year-old Aurora man for beating his grandfather to death after the older man told him to show respect for his grandmother during an argument over some shrimp she planned to prepare. "Frans Vanbommel, 84, interceded and told Jason Vanbommel to be respectful of his grandmother," according to a news release from the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

