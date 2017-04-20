Aurora man convicted of beating 84-year-old grandfather to death
A jury convicted a 34-year-old Aurora man for beating his grandfather to death after the older man told him to show respect for his grandmother during an argument over some shrimp she planned to prepare. "Frans Vanbommel, 84, interceded and told Jason Vanbommel to be respectful of his grandmother," according to a news release from the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|47,868
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Ricky F
|26,285
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|28,119
|Opiates
|14 hr
|Deadhead420
|1
|jokes (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Ricky F
|918
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Denver Topix
|Wed
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC