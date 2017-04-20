Aurora man convicted of beating 84-ye...

Aurora man convicted of beating 84-year-old grandfather to death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A jury convicted a 34-year-old Aurora man for beating his grandfather to death after the older man told him to show respect for his grandmother during an argument over some shrimp she planned to prepare. "Frans Vanbommel, 84, interceded and told Jason Vanbommel to be respectful of his grandmother," according to a news release from the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 47,868
last post wins! (Feb '11) 5 hr Ricky F 26,285
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 11 hr tbird19482 28,119
Opiates 14 hr Deadhead420 1
jokes (Feb '11) Thu Ricky F 918
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Maggie Girard 718
Denver Topix Wed As I see it 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC