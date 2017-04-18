[email protected] housing program growing, can't afford loss in momentum
Cristal-Renee Peebles qualified for her apartment through the [email protected] program and lives there with her two daughters, spending time with her youngest, J'azalynn Bolden, 6, on April 13, 2017 in Aurora. J'azalynn, left, plays with her friend Brooklyn Scott, 6, outside the apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|44 min
|Wondering
|47,791
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|HillaryFourty6
|28,100
|Denver Topix
|4 hr
|As I see it
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,283
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|15 hr
|Anon
|10
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|Mon
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC