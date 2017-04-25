Aurora elementary school's program fuses music, basketball and performance
Ben McDowell, right, and Nuir Habeb, left, join fellow students from Sagebrush Elementary School in a unique before school program on April 18 in Aurora. Sagebrush Fusion, created by a music teacher and physical education teacher, teaches students basketball fundamentals set to a musical rhythm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|Truth
|48,074
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|28,182
|Adulttoyfunshop.com
|9 hr
|Kailey
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|sfstults
|6
|Women
|17 hr
|Ellen
|1
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,433
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|JP MORGAN
|717
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC