Aurora Democrat David Aarestad joins race to unseat Mike Coffman
A lawyer at the University of Colorado on Thursday became the latest Democrat to announce plans to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in 2018. Saying he was compelled to run by Coffman's stance on health care, Aurora native David Aarestad declared his candidacy in a news release, giving Democrats at least two options when the election heats up next year.
