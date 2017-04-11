Aurora crime blotter: Drunken panhand...

Aurora crime blotter: Drunken panhandler opens woman's car door

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

No soliciting. Patrolling police officers noticed a man stumbling around the street at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Potomac Street March 28. The man walked up to a car that was stopped at a red light and opened the driver's side door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Respect71 47,304
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 28,038
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) 17 hr JBs the one 52
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Apr 10 Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 8 texas pete 26,280
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Apr 1 Ricky F 14
Molly or lucy? Mar 18 Johnny 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC