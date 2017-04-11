Aurora crime blotter: Drunken panhandler opens woman's car door
No soliciting. Patrolling police officers noticed a man stumbling around the street at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Potomac Street March 28. The man walked up to a car that was stopped at a red light and opened the driver's side door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Respect71
|47,304
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|28,038
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|17 hr
|JBs the one
|52
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|26,280
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
|Molly or lucy?
|Mar 18
|Johnny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC