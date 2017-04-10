Aurora burnishes international reputation with El Salvador consulate - the city's first
This already ethnically diverse Colorado city is taking a big step toward becoming even more international with next month's opening of a consulate for El Salvador - Aurora's first outpost for a foreign nation and the first in the state outside Denver. The consulate, announced last week, will be located in the old city hall building at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Florida Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|27,994
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|47,109
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|12 hr
|Blink
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC