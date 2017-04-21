At Inspiration, off E-470 at Gartrell...

At Inspiration, off E-470 at Gartrell, David Weekley Homes has...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

At Inspiration, off E-470 at Gartrell, David Weekley Homes has everything buyers say they're not finding in southeast metro David Weekley's Michelle Wood, left, and Heather Budy show a view from a deck on one home ready soon at Inspiration. Homebuyers hunting the south/southeast metro area this spring are voicing lots of complaints about things they can't seem to find, starting with homes available anytime soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 47,961
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 hr Respect71 28,126
News Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07) 16 hr Did you get out of 27
last post wins! (Feb '11) Fri Ricky F 26,285
Opiates Thu Deadhead420 1
jokes (Feb '11) Thu Ricky F 918
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 19 Maggie Girard 718
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,482,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC