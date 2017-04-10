11-year-old California boy dies after ski crash at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says the boy, who was visiting Colorado with his family, was skiing in trees when the crash happened An 11-year-old California boy has died after colliding with a tree stump on Saturday at Breckenridge Ski Resort. The Summit County Sheriff's Office says the boy, who was visiting Colorado with his family, was skiing in trees near the beginner Springmeier Run when the crash happened.

